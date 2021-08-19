Request by unions to block Tucson's employee vaccine mandate rejected by judge

Rankin, however, argued City Manager Michael Ortega made it clear to city employees that a medical exemption form can be turned in by Aug. 24 without a doctor's signature, as long as it's "provided at a later time."

The city attorney also explained employees who receive notices of discipline have an opportunity to appeal and explain their actions to reverse the decision. He said that reversal is noted in employees' files and they are paid back for time lost.

Hatfield testified that CWA members have complained about a "lack of information about what's going to happen," and the union presidents expressed concern about increased resignations over the mandate.

"This is not a case about masks, whether they need to put them on or take it off," Marchetti said. "Employees cannot get unvaccinated. If employees are forced to get vaccinated or face possibly career-ending punishment before next Tuesday, they don't have any way to undo that."

Ultimately, Marchetti wasn't able to convince the judge his clients faced irreparable harm.

"The fact of the matter is that we are in the midst of yet another surge of this virus," Rankin said. "This is not an instance of a forced treatment. We're not forcing employees to get a vaccine, we're forcing them to make a choice."