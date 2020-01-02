Resale shop benefiting firefighters finds new home on East Grant Road

A small army of volunteers from all walks of life were working hard on the sales floor of the recently relocated Safe Shift Estate Sale/Resale store, Saturday afternoon.

Determined to have everything in tip-top shape before the shop’s launch this Thursday, the team spent hours pulling inventory from boxes, unwrapping antiques, wiping down shelves and placing glassware.

In a back room that once served as an office for one the building’s earliest tenants, Purple Cow Furniture, Barbara Murphy, a semi-retired archaeologist, spent her volunteer time surveying the hundreds of books that will soon be for sale, sorted into categories on shelves that lined the walls.

“The biggest challenge is that we have so many coffee table books,” Murphy said. “They don’t fit on a regular shelf. If I adjust the shelves, I don’t have room for the other books. It is a balancing act.”

Like many on Safe Shift’s all-volunteer staff, Murphy is happy to put in the work because she ultimately knows who it benefits.

Safe Shift serves as the primary source of sustainable funding for the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation, a nonprofit that facilitates health and wellness resources for Tucson area firefighters, first responders and their families.