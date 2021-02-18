Rescued hawk set free in southeastern Tucson after being nursed back to wildness

A red-tailed hawk rescued last month from the center median of Interstate 10 is soaring free once again over southeastern Tucson.

And the man who saved her was the one who got to let her go.

Late Thursday morning, Tucson native Chris Hatfield opened the lid on a corrugated plastic pet carrier and gently tipped it forward until the roughly 2-pound bird slid out onto the grass at Rancho Valencia Recreation Area, a small neighborhood park near I-10 and Valencia Road, a mile or two from where she was rescued.

As soon as Hatfield backed away with the carrier, the hawk took off in the opposite direction, landing in the high branches of a mesquite tree above the playground about 150 feet away. Then she shook her feathers and began preening herself.

“That’s so frickin’ cool,” Hatfield said.

When he first spotted the hawk on Jan. 25, she was hunched over and shivering about eight feet from the pavement on I-10 between Valencia and Palo Verde Road.

He circled back, scooped the bird up in a blanket and drove home with her bundled on the passenger seat of his Jeep. She spent the next 24 hours warming up and drying off in Hatfield’s garage and on a nest he made for her out of towels on his kitchen table.