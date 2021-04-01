Research institute is testing cats and dogs in Arizona for COVID-19

“I wish there was appropriate testing at that point for cats and dogs and house pets because we were just really unsure about what to do,” Harris said. “We were like, ‘Oh, our cat has COVID and COVID is killing this many people, so how is he, a cat, going to react to something like that? Is it lethal for animals?’

TGen hopes to answer some of those questions.

It is looking to enroll about 100 dogs and cats across Arizona that are living in households with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past two weeks, said Hayley Yaglom, a genomic epidemiologist and lead TGen investigator on the study.

Trained veterinary workers then will visit the home to collect nasal, fecal and blood samples from the pets.

The tests are free to pet owners. Owners must be at least 18, provide consent and fill out a questionnaire. The pet must be vaccinated against rabies, mainly housed indoors and tolerant of routine veterinary care.

“A project like this can leverage those to help us learn more about COVID and animals,” Yaglom said. “We want to do this project to be able to support the pet-owner community and the veterinary community and to learn more about what could be happening in our state with all of these new strains.”