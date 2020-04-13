Resident gets belled for making neighborhood a better place

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Margaret Johnson
Nominated by: Delores Schultz
Why: For her work with the Garden District Neighborhood Association. For years Johnson has been the primary force behind the Garden District Neighborhood Association. She writes an excellent, informative newsletter every week known as one of the best in the city and has served as an officer on the board for years, usually as secretary, Schultz wrote in her nomination letter. Johnson is a major planner for the porchfests they have had and she coordinated the goat project to clean alleys and easements in the neighborhood, the plant exchanges at the neighborhood library, the annual neighborhood yard sale, the Christmas party at the Botanical Gardens, and spearheaded the tree planting and landscaping projects and water harvesting efforts. Johnson visits those in the neighborhood who are ill, stays in touch with those who have suffered losses, is a resource for folks who need information about home and yard repairs, and contacts city and county officials when their help is needed. “There are dedicated people who also work hard on these projects, but Meg is the one who pulls people together to make these things happen,” Schultz wrote. “I believe she has done the most to help people in the neighborhood get to know each other and to make it a friendlier, safer and more attractive place.”
For more information: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
