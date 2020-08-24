Residents of assisted living facilities in Tucson prepare sack lunches for homeless

The residents of two Via Elegante Assisted Living facilities recently prepared sack lunches to give away to homeless residents over the weekend.
The residents prepared 60 lunch bags that were distributed by staff, some residents and members of The Loving Church on Saturday morning at Armory Park in downtown Tucson. The distribution followed health and safety precautions.
As a special touch, the residents made origami butterflies and hearts containing thoughtful messages that were attached to homemade cards included in the sack lunches. Residents of Via Elegante’s Tucson Mountains and Tucson Foothills facilities participated in the project.
“This project was put together to help build a great sense of community and connection,” said Carolina Carrillo, activities director at Via Elegante.
“While participating in this project, our residents have become more active, engaged and encouraged by serving others in greater need.”
