Residents of UA student high-rise seen throwing boxes onto Islamic Center’s property

“It needs to be safe for the general public as well. If you’re on the street and something just flies out of a doorway it could hurt somebody — it could even kill somebody.”

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik said this is a problem he’s been concerned about for a long time. He said Nelson Properties has not been responsive enough to what’s been happening, so he's reached out to the city attorney for further assistance.

“I want to talk about the actions we can take to have this property declared a nuisance property and shut it down. That’s the only way Nelson Properties is going to respond — is if we go for the jugular,” Kozachik said. “Even if Nelson is willing to wait for someone to get seriously injured or killed, we’re not.”

Kozachik noted that an estimated 450-500 refugees now live in Tucson after fleeing Afghanistan when the Taliban took control of the country last August.

“They’re over here right now and a lot of them have serious psychological trauma,” said Kozachik, whose office has been directly involved in gathering donations and resettling Afghans in Tucson. “Incidents like this are only going to exacerbate that and make them wonder ‘where can I go?’”

From his view, “the vast majority of this community is completely supportive of the Afghan refugees and the Muslim community reflected by them,” Kozachik said. As for the student-residents seen throwing objects into what’s supposed to be a haven for Muslim community members, that “behavior does not reflect who we are.”