Resort owners, neighbors spar over Westward Look development's future

Right now, “We’re not 100% sure what we want to do,” said Andrew Stegen, Westward Look’s general manager. “Given that the PAD (planned area development zoning) can be exercised over several years, we don’t want to be tied into a project that may make sense today but not make sense in the future.

“But for lack of a better phrase, we are keeping our options open.”

This lack of clarity concerns Bob Hagen, a neighbor of Rowley’s in Westward Look Heights, since it’s hard to prepare for a fight against an unknown. Hagen has emerged as a neighborhood spokesman.

“If any of us had to try to sell our home, through public disclosure we would have to let a prospective buyer know what’s going on, even if they don’t do it right away,” said Hagen.

Some concessions made to neighbors

Over the past two months, Westward Look officials have made some concessions to neighbors during Zoom meetings with them.

They’ve killed plans for a major conference hotel. They have agreed to keep all buildings near homes at no more than two stories and buildings further away at no more than three stories.