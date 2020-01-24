Respite care lacking for homeless patients treated at local hospitals

It was about 42 degrees and dark when Julianna Johnson was dropped off in front of a locked gate along South Park Avenue.

She yelled repeatedly for someone to let her in, but the front door of the Sister Jose Women’s Center was far enough away to mute her voice. The volunteers, there for the center’s overnight shift, weren’t expecting her and didn’t hear her until after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Johnson, who is 55 and coping with colon cancer and diabetes, had been taken from the shelter to Banner-University Medical Center by ambulance Thursday afternoon, consumed with pain.

At the hospital, she said she was given medication for what the discharge papers listed as “unknown abdominal pain,” an odd assessment since Johnson and Sister Jose staff members said she’d received cancer treatment at UMC just a week or so earlier.

Johnson said she was ushered from the hospital to a hired ride just before 4 a.m., wearing pajamas, a thin blanket and no shoes.

It’s not the first time she’s been released to the streets while dealing with cancer, which she’s had since 2010, but never in the middle of the night.