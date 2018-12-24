What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Jere Kessler.
Nominated by: Dale Secord.
Why: Kessler, a retired mechanical engineer, has been making wooden toys for charity since 2007. It all began when he discovered a church in Huntsville, Texas, where he was living that donated Christmas toys to children. He has made 362 toys and hopes to reach 500 toys by the end of the year. All of Kessler’s toys go to Aviva Children’s Services, an agency that helps foster kids and families. He has more than 60 different items that he makes, from semi-trucks to airplanes, doll cradles to high chairs, Secord wrote in the nomination letter. Kessler started out small, making zoo animals and cars. He does most of his work in his small workshop.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.