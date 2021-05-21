Retired Tucson nurse volunteers in a world informed by solidarity

The role Roberts currently holds in KTT is as co-leader of the Family Unification Team, partnered with Zulema Martinez, originally from Magdalena, Sonora. The team’s objective is to help residents slated for removal.

“It’s very gratifying,” Roberts says, to find legal ways to keep families together.

In a phone conversation last week, Martinez praised Roberts.

“I am an immigrant,” she said. “I had a long, long wait to get my documents.”

That’s why she does the work. But Roberts has no such personal history; she just helps.

“Sarah’s a fighter,” Martinez said, “and she knows a lot of things. She does everything to help the families.”

The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to in-person clinics, but a new campaign has emerged from KTT: Pima County Justice for All. Its goal is to put on the 2022 ballot an initiative to grant access to public defenders to indigent Pima County residents who face detention or deportation. Proponents report that Tucson’s immigration court processed nearly 24,000 cases last year, and 98% of them went to court without legal representation or counsel. Most of them ended up deported.