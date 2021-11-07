Retired UA professor's gifts in honor of late wife aids cancer research, charity in India

The couple — not having met — married in 1967 in Kolkata after Rabi's best friend, who was Gouri's cousin, spoke to their families. "She was the best thing that happened in my life," said Bhattacharya, who received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Presidency College and the University of Calcutta, respectively. He completed his doctorate in statistics from the University of Chicago in 1967.

The couple moved to California where Bhattacharya was hired as an assistant professor in the department of statistics at the University of California, Berkeley, and then went to work at the UA as associate professor in the department of mathematics. In 1982, he joined the faculty of Indiana University as a math professor, and Gouri enrolled in classes receiving a bachelor's in history. They returned to Tucson in 2002 and Bhattacharya was hired as a tenured full professor in mathematics at the UA, retiring in 2018. During his career Bhattacharya had to travel to present at conferences, and Gouri, who enjoyed going on trips, accompanied him to Western Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong and Brazil.