What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Ken Tower.
Nominated by: Bob Erickson.
Why: For his work with local wood clubs and making items for charity. Tower was responsible for organizing and keeping two wood-working clubs together — about 120 members. Tower is a retired wood-shop teacher. He also makes toys for kids. The clubs do 2,000 to 3,000 toys per year and Tower this past year did all 180 toys at Christmas for a school’s project, Erickson wrote in his nomination letter. The clubs make containers for Beads of Courage, pens for service members, canes for the VA hospital and Purple Heart pens for the wounded. Tower has been involved in most, if not all, of these projects, and he is now starting a wood-working class for school-age children — as schools don’t have those classes anymore, Erickson said. He repairs furniture for people, and built cabinets at the school where the clubs meet to store the clubs’ VCRs, discs, and other items.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.