What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: George Searle.
Nominated by: Nancy Schmeider.
Why: For his volunteer work at St. Mary’s Hospital. Searle has volunteered nearly 15,000 hours at St. Mary’s Hospital. Since his retirement last year, he continues to volunteer 25 hours per week helping people who are under stress with a family member or friend in the hospital, wrote Schmeider in her nomination letter.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.