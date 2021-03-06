Review commission recommends Tucson magistrate not be reappointed

In the commission’s report, Hale is described as showing unprofessional conduct, including one instance where she left the bench early and instructed a prosecutor to issue bench warrants to the day’s remaining defendants for failing to appear, even though many were present in the courtroom.

“Judge Hale rushes through initial appearances at the jail and often leaves the bench while there are still pending motions from prosecutors as well as defense attorneys, and before the clients can be asked if they are invoking their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and Sixth Amendment right to have counsel present during questioning by law enforcement,” one source told the commission. “No other magistrate does this.”

Hale’s conduct is also described as “volatile.” Sources told the commission sometimes she appears calm, and other times berates attorneys, making them appear incompetent in front of their clients.

One criminal defense lawyer who spoke to the commission, Joseph St. Louis, says he’s been in front of Hale at least a dozen times and has never experienced such unprofessional conduct from a judge.