Rider raising funds to provide soft protective cones to Pima Animal Care Center

Ursula Schwarz wore the “cone of shame” with pride this week.
Three facts make this significant: Schwarz is a human, not a canine; she wore the hard plastic cone (also known as an Elizabethan collar or pet cone) while riding her bike for 20 miles; and the feat has become a fundraiser for Pima Animal Care Center.
“There was a dog named Maurice at PACC several weeks ago who had to have his leg amputated and afterward he was wearing one of those horrible cones. He was just miserable. Dogs can never get comfortable in them: They can’t sleep comfortably or eat or drink, so I found him a soft collar and he was so much happier. I thought, ‘We should really get the money to buy soft cones for all the dogs.’ That gave me the idea for the cone ride,” said Schwarz, an avid cyclist who has been a PACC volunteer since November 2017.
Schwarz’s idea became reality through a Go Fund Me called “Help PACC Dogs Recover Comfortably” that has raised more than $1,400 toward a $2,000 goal to buy 100 soft cones for dogs who must undergo surgery at PACC.
“Dr. Wilcox, who is the director of the clinic, said when she fosters dogs, she always gives them soft cones because the pets recover faster and more comfortably, but plastic cones are cheaper and there just isn’t enough money in the shelter’s budget,” said Schwarz, who has used cycling as a fundraising vehicle in the past.
She is a member of Ride With the PACC, a group of volunteers who raise funds competing in the Tour de Tucson, which she has ridden in 12 times.
“It is a fun way to combine two things I love: Cycling and volunteering for PACC,” said Schwarz, a retiree who spends at least 24 hours weekly walking dogs and caring for PACC rescues.
Schwarz is also a member of Friends of PACC, the nonprofit group that supports the shelter and enhances its efforts to save the lives of pets in need. It provides both volunteer and financial assistance for PACC, which takes in over 18,000 pets in need every year, more than 25% of whom require serious medical care.
“It is a wonderful group of volunteers. They are constantly spending money and going the extra mile for dogs that might otherwise be euthanized due to behavior or health reasons; somehow they magically seem to find homes and families and help support the outstanding medical care that PACC provides for pets,” said Schwarz, who has made two rescue dogs, Slick and Annie, part of her family.
Ultimately, Schwarz hopes the unique fundraising effort, which she completed on the Rillito River bike path “Loop,” will help bring awareness to the plight of the animals that PACC serves in the community.
As she anticipated the 20-mile ride during trial runs over the past several weeks, she recognized firsthand the significant challenges that homeless pets experience post-surgically and beyond.
“I have no peripheral vision, but I will be on the Loop so I don’t have to worry about traffic and another volunteer will ride with me for safety. It is uncomfortable, but that is the whole point. I can take the cone off after the ride, and the dogs can’t,” said Schwarz.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.