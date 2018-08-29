A Rio Rico man was sentenced to 82 months in prison for the possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and for smuggling it into Mexico, officials say.
On Dec. 8, 2016, Fernando Romero-Salgado and a co-defendant, Alberto De La Cruz-Cano, bought 12,000 rounds of ammunition from a store in Phoenix. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the intent was to export the ammunition to Mexico.
In several previous occasions, Romero-Salgado and De La Cruz-Cano had smuggled ammunition into Mexico, the release says.
Romero-Salgado was later found with the ammunition in his home in Rio Rico, according to the release. He was previously convicted for four felony offenses, so having ammunition was prohibited.
De La Cruz-Cano was sentenced to 41 months in prison, the release says.