Rising COVID-19 cases prompt city of Tucson to delay reopening of its facilities

The city of Tucson is delaying the reopening of its facilities to the public until June 22, it was announced Friday.
City Manager Michael Ortega sent an email to all city employees saying that the most recent data from state and county officials show COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Pima County Health Department show cases are increasing in the state and in the county, Ortega said.
“I have decided in consultation with Mayor (Regina) Romero to delay the city’s re-opening plans to ensure we are protecting our community and all of you,” said Ortega in the email to city workers.
Councilman Steve Kozachik, who requested to delay the reopening, said, “The infection numbers are all headed in the wrong direction. Whether that’s from people not following distancing and mask guidelines over Memorial Day, or the governor opening businesses too soon is pretty much irrelevant.
“We see the data and we need to pause the reopening,” said Kozachik. He said he shared his views last week with Romero, and supports the extension.
Ortega said on Friday he will put forward an administrative order that extends the city’s existing operational status, and reschedules the phase-one opening to June 22.
City operations are as follows:
- All service counters and lobbies within city buildings, including ward offices and city hall, are closed.
- All evictions on city-owned public housing are suspended through June 30.
- Tucson Water will continue to suspend water shutoffs through June 30.
- City recreation centers and aquatics facilities are closed.
- All aquatics, youth, therapeutic and senior programing are canceled. All leisure classes and softball leagues have been postponed.
- The Senior Meal Program will continue in its modified form.
- Transit fares are waived on Sun Link, Sun Tran, and Sun Van.
- Tucson City Court began a phased reopening with restrictions June 1.
- Household hazardous waste will not be collected at the Los Reales Landfill or the Sweetwater location.
- Park Tucson will continue to offer 15-minute free parking for take-out orders.
For more information, visit tucsonaz.gov/COVID19, or call the city service hotline at 791-2540.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.