Risk of coronavirus spread rises again in Pima County, state says

The Pima County Health Department and Paradigm Laboratories are offering free COVID-19 tests at the Kino Event Center located at 2805 E. Ajo Way.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
PHOENIX — Pima and Coconino counties are again at substantial risk for the spread of COVID-19.
More than 100 of every 100,000 residents are testing positive for the virus, new data Tuesday from the Department of Health Services show.
But don't look for restrictions on businesses to be reimposed.
Under the rules adopted by the state agency, having even one of three factors in the substantial range precluded the opening of certain businesses including movie theaters and fitness centers. All three had to be at least in the moderate range.
But state Health Director Cara Christ will not apply the same rules in this case or order any businesses closed, saying that the overall situation in Arizona is better than it was in June and July, after Gov. Doug Ducey removed many restrictions on business operations.
The agency also said there are "strict mitigation strategies" designed to help prevent another spike, including masks at restaurants when people are not "actively eating or drinking," limitations on occupancy at bars which operate as restaurants, and gyms allowed to operate at only 25% capacity.
And the agency also cites what it says is broad access to testing, with fast turnaround results, and enhanced contact tracing by the state and counties.
Pride of Arizona Marching Band, 2020
Brandon Vega, second year band student, plays the bass during during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice at The University of Arizona, , in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Thomas Gonzales, percussion director, reorganizes the Pride of Arizona drumline during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice near Bear Down Field, 1440 E. 4th St., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Missy Hurtado, color guard coach, shows color guard members how to transition between flag tosses during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Missy Hurtado, color guard coach, records flag tosses for some online color guard members, during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Chase Williams, center, third year band student, practices with fellow snare drum members during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice near Bear Down Field, 1440 E. 4th St., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Charles Hunter, fourth year band student, practices playing the snare drum while wearing a mask during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice near Bear Down Field, 1440 E. 4th St., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Maddie Kirkegaard, third year band student, practices a section of an Arizona Pomline routine while wearing a mask during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice in front of the Hall of Champions, 1766 E. University Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Diego Abeytia, drum major, conducts while wearing a mask during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice at Bear Down Field, 1440 E. 4th St., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020. About 80% of the Pride of Arizona began in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 28.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
A shadow is cast on the floor while the Arizona Pomline rehearse during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice in front of the Hall of Champions, 1766 E. University Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Sariah Poisel, third year band student, plays her clarinet through her mask during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice at Bear Down Field, 1440 E. 4th St., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020. About 80% of the Pride of Arizona began in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 28.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Some color guard members practice flag routines during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Winds players cover their instruments with bell covers while practicing during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice at Bear Down Field, 1440 E. 4th St., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020. About 80% of the Pride of Arizona began in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 28.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Virgina Lyon, second year band student, practices flag tosses during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Jordyn Chavez, fourth year band student, performs a routine for fellow dancers during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice in front of the Hall of Champions, 1766 E. University Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
The Arizona Pomline practice routines in-person while their captains and coach watch virtually during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice in front of the Hall of Champions, 1766 E. University Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Maximiliano Zavalza, second year band student, plays the tuba through his face mask during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice at Bear Down Field, 1440 E. 4th St., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Jacob Durant, third year band student, practices proper instrument carriage during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice at Bear Down Field, 1440 E. 4th St., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Anthony Martinez, center, second year band student, practices proper instrument carriage during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice at Bear Down Field, 1440 E. 4th St., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
The Pride of Arizona wind section practice apart from each other during the first day of in-person band practice at Bear Down Field, 1440 E. 4th St., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Christopher Brown, fourth year band student, plays the trumpet during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice at The University of Arizona, , in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Zack Blough, third year band student, plays the tenor drum during the Pride of Arizona's first day of in-person band practice near Bear Down Field, 1440 E. 4th St., in Tucson, Ariz., on September 28, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
