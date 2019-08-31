Brews for beavers

As part of its Release the Beaver fundraising campaign, the Watershed Management Group will host "Beavers, Brews, and Santa Cruz," an outdoor benefit on Sept. 27.

The festivities include a screening of the documentary "The Beaver Believers," a panel discussion by local beaver experts, and food and drinks from local vendors.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. at the group's Living Lab & Learning Center, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Tickets are $20 a person and can be purchased through the group's website at https://watershedmg.org.