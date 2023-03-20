Here’s a list of road closures and traffic construction in Tucson and Pima County for the week of March 19:

Construction will close the on-ramp lanes from N. I-10 Frontage Rd. to I-10 Eastbound at Mile Post 249 from Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. to Monday, March 20 at 5 a.m.

Road reconstruction will close the on-ramp lanes from I-10 Eastbound to S. Kino Pkwy. from Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m. to Monday, March 20 at 5 a.m.

Road reconstruction will close the on-ramp lanes from S. Kino Pkwy to I-10 Eastbound at Mile Post 262 from Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m. to Monday, March 20 at 5 a.m.

Road reconstruction will close the on-ramp lanes from I-10 Eastbound to S. Alvernon Way from Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m to Monday, March 20 at 5 a.m.

Road reconstruction will close the on-ramp lanes from S. Alvernon Way to I-10 Eastbound at Mile Post 266 from Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m. to Monday, March 20 at 5 a.m.

Road reconstruction will close the on-ramp lanes from E. Valencia Rd to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 267 from Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m. to Monday, March 20 at 5 a.m.

The exit ramp from N. I-10 Frontage Rd. to SR-77 Northbound at Mile Post 70 will be closed due to construction from Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m. to Friday, March 31 at 6 a.m.

Road reconstruction will close the on-ramp lanes from S. Kino Pkwy. to I-10 Eastbound at Mile Post 262 from Monday, March 20 starting at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. the same day.

Road reconstruction will close the on-ramp lanes from I-10 Eastbound to S. Kino Pkwy. from Monday, March 20 starting at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. the same day.

Road reconstruction will close the on-ramp lanes from I-10 Westbound to E. Irvington Rd. from Tuesday, March 21 at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, March 22 at 5 a.m.

Maintenance work on I-19 Northbound from S. Freeway at Mile Post 63 to I-10 Westbound will close all lanes to traffic from Thursday, March 23 at 10 p.m. to Friday, March 24 at 4 a.m.

An improvement project will close the eastbound Interstate 10 frontage road between Walker Rd. and Orange Grove Rd. from Sunday, March 19 until completion of the project, scheduled for the end of 2024.