Here’s a list of road closures and traffic construction in Tucson and Pima County for the week of March 13:
Starting Wednesday, March 15, at 6 a.m., Fort Lowell Road from Houghton Road to Avenida De La Colina will be temporarily closed for road alignment improvements. This segment of Fort Lowell Road will be closed through March 31.
From March 9-24, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., crews will be performing crack seal work at the following locations:
- Caballo Road from Valencia Road to Jeffrey Road
- Wade Road from Valencia Road to Valley Crest Place
- Vahalla Road from Valencia Road to Long Cast Drive
- Mission Road from Irvington Place to Mission Place
- Country Club Road from Drexel Road to Bilby Road
- Old Spanish Trail from Camino Loma Alta to Colossal Cave Mountain Park
- Swan Road from Sunrise Drive to the Rillito Cree
- Thornydale Road from Pecos Way to Daphne Lane.
Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Turn movements within the work zone may be restricted while crews work. Minor delays and lane closures are also expected.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com