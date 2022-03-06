Road closures in the downtown area to start this week

Starting this week, road work will cause closures in the downtown area.

On Tuesday around 5 a.m., the northbound lane of Granada Avenue from Congress Street to St. Mary’s Road/Sixth Street will be closed. The closure will allow crews to remove the old asphalt, prep the subgrade and repave the roadway.

The closure is scheduled to be in place until the end of March.

The southbound lane of Granada Avenue will reopen in conjunction with the northbound closure.