 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road closures in the downtown area to start this week
alert

Road closures in the downtown area to start this week

Road work in Pima County
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Starting this week, road work will cause closures in the downtown area.

On Tuesday around 5 a.m., the northbound lane of Granada Avenue from Congress Street to St. Mary’s Road/Sixth Street will be closed. The closure will allow crews to remove the old asphalt, prep the subgrade and repave the roadway.

The closure is scheduled to be in place until the end of March.

The southbound lane of Granada Avenue will reopen in conjunction with the northbound closure.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Almost 1.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News