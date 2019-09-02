lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

The roadway has reopened following a crash involving a Pima County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle on Tucson's south side, officials say.

The department responded to the crash, north of the intersection of West Valencia and South Mission roads, shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday. 

According to the department, a PCSD Sergeant was driving northbound on Mission when a westbound truck failed to stop at a red light. Two passengers, who are minors, were also in the truck. 

The truck hit the passenger side of the patrol vehicle, PCSD said. 

Everyone involved was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

No citations have been issued, PCSD said.

