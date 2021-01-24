Road Runner: $600K federal grant to further help Tucson’s transit system during pandemic

However, one of the biggest challenges with the contactless payments is getting riders to recognize these improved processes over using cash, thus reducing the number of close interactions while riding transit.

“Many of our riders still like to pay with cash, and some don't have cell phones, or may not have smart phones,” Crowninshield said.

The first point transit officials will try to make is to inform riders with marketing materials inside buses and other transit vehicles.

Those who don’t want stop using cash and coins will still be able to do it.

“We don't want to refuse them service by pushing them into an app on their phone,” said Crowninshield. “We look at trying to make it as easy as possible for the riders so it's not complex, it's not our thing.”

An improvement that is set in stone is improving the experience for riders using wheelchairs.

The grant will help install new equipment in vehicles to allow riders to be strapped in without needing help from the driver.

Sun Van, established in 1987 for paratransit, provides more than 500,000 passenger trips annually, the company’s website said.