Road Runner: ADOT attempts to add convenience to MVD customers' experience

Customers can schedule those appointments by logging into azmvdnow.gov, use the “My Account” tab, then locate the “Schedule an Appointment” tab.

As the department finds ways to provide convenient avenues to complete customers’ tasks, officials are also trying to relieve service demands by opening availability in its offices.

It was once common for MVD employees to help 14,000 people each day, but only about 5,000 people make it into Arizona offices today.

“We are slowly increasing the number of in office appointment slots that are available, if it’s something that we can do. What works in a rural area may not work in an urban area,” Pacey said. “It’s basically on an office-by-office basis. We want to serve as many people as we can safely, keeping our MVD folks and the public safe.”

Meanwhile, ADOT continues to push its customers to give its online platform a shot. Officials say two-thirds of MVD transactions can be completed.