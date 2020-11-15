Road Runner: ADOT distracted driving campaign shows true dangers of inattention

“Traffic safety stakeholders believe this figure is actually much higher, however, because distracted driving is underreported because drivers often don’t admit to being distracted or died in the crash,” ADOT said.

The department’s reporting also shows eating and drinking by a driver contributed to the most distracted driving crashes, with 2,933 crashes.

This was followed by use of an electronic device, such as texting, which resulted in 1,392 confirmed crashes.

At least 47 of those confirmed crashes resulted in a fatality, according to the report.

By January 2021 it will not only remain illegal to use electronics while driving, but law enforcement personnel will also deliver fines to hopefully deter drivers from trying to call, send and read texts and the myriad other things that can be done with mobile devices.

Under the state law, a first-time offense would result in a fine of between $75 and $149; subsequent violations could lead to fines up to $250.

The law, which passed in 2019, makes it illegal to “physically hold” or “support with any part of the body” any cellphone or other portable wireless device while operating a vehicle.