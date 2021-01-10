Road Runner: ADOT focuses on protecting consumers from illegal vehicle sales

The Arizona Department of Transportation is continuing its mission to prevent illegal vehicle sales and keep consumers from being taken advantage of, officials say.

Detectives within the department’s Office of Inspector General have reviewed about 3,000 used and wholesale dealer license holders to find potentially fraudulent activity among dealers who have little to no recent sales or have sales they are not licensed to make.

“It’s believed that when a dealer’s license shows little to no activity, there could be fraudulent behavior occurring such a misusing dealer license plates, which can only be on certain dealer-owned vehicles,” ADOT said.

Arizona law says an individual may sell no more than six vehicles in 12 consecutive months without a dealer’s license. Also, dealers who attempt to sell vehicles in excess of what is permitted on their license are in violation of the law, which is an illegal practice called curbstoning.

These “curbstoned” vehicles usually bring a lot of baggage with them such as title fraud, odometer fraud and covered-up flood damage.

“Consumers in the market for used vehicles should do their homework before handing over any money,” the Arizona Department of Revenue said.