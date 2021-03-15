Road Runner: ADOT says complaints about trashy highways are increasing

Despite the pandemic’s limitations, crews cleaned up more litter on state highways and roads in 2020 than in 2019, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
In 2019, ADOT’s maintenance crews, community volunteers, and state prison inmate crews collected a combined 97 tons of litter along the state highways and roads. The year included a record number of volunteer groups with more than 1,100.
By 2020’s end, restrictions were in place, including in state prisons, but crews and volunteers collected 10 tons more of trash than in 2019, ADOT said.
“Even though we’re getting more complaints, our people are working pretty hard,” said Douglas Nick, ADOT’s assistant communications director for customer outreach.
Star reader Beverly Weissenborn said the trash along roadways has gotten worse and it makes her angry.
“Take a drive on I-10 from downtown to Houghton or south on I-19 to Green Valley and you will be disgusted, embarrassed and flipping mad,” she wrote about the litter in an email to the Star. “And its dangerous. I was nearly hit by a car bumper on the side of the road that was blowing in the wind.”
ADOT last week invited reporters to see cleanup efforts along I-10 near Prince Road.
This work was also done while seeing a drop among volunteer groups in the South Central District, which encompasses cities such as Tucson, Ajo, Benson, and Nogales. There were 267 groups in the area conducting litter cleanup in 2019 compared to 228 groups in 2020, ADOT said.
“Fewer resources are available for a growing problem,” the department said. “ADOT maintenance crews perform litter cleanups wherever possible as part of their ongoing duties, but safety-related issues such as pavement maintenance, guardrail repair and similar tasks must take priority.”
ADOT is calling for more groups to join the Adopt a Highway program. The department will provide training and safety precautions and allow groups to only work in areas deemed safe.
Each group that adopts a roadway may get a sign bearing its name when committing to at least 2 miles of roadside cleanup, according to azdot.gov/adoptahighway, the program website said.
The department has tasked the volunteer groups to observe state and federal guidelines such as social distancing and keeping groups to fewer than 10 people.
“We’ve seen a definite increase in complaints about litter statewide, this isn’t just a Southern Arizona problem,” Nick said.
He added that, “We’re always looking for more volunteer groups. It’s very important. We’re hopeful that when the public’s health situation gets a little more favorable … our partnership with corrections can resume and those crews can get out because they’re a big part of helping out in South Central (District).
On average, Nick said, there are about 60 calls a month made by Arizonans reporting littering motorists by dialing 511 from anywhere in Arizona or online at litter.az.gov, ADOT’s website dedicated to increasing awareness of the problem.
This is in addition to the number of interactions the department has with folks on social media, Nick added.
“In terms of litter, it’s a lot of plastic fast food wrappers, water bottles, but the biggest problem – and we cannot pick these things up — are syringes,” Nick said. “We see a lot of those, and a lot of loaded diapers, we can’t pick those up. We don’t have the means to dispose of them properly at ADOT and we don’t want to expose our volunteers or our staff to health issues.”
People can report the license plate number and vehicle’s make, leading to ADOT sending the vehicle owner a letter noting that littering is illegal and can result in a $500 fine if they are spotted by law enforcement. A small trash bag is also provided, the department said.
“Everywhere in the state we’ve seen people are letting us know in no uncertain terms, they’re unhappy about it, we’re unhappy about it too. We are urging people to be a lot more conscientious about not littering,” Nick said.
Down the road
Overnight ramp closures at I-10, Houghton Road: Motorists should expect overnight ramp closures between Sunday and Thursday this week due to repaving work.
Crews will work from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to repave sections of the Houghton Road entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 10 and the westbound exit ramp to Houghton.
Motorists should use the ramps at Rita Road or Colossal Cave Road as alternates.
The ramps on the west side of the interchange will remain open.
