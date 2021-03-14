Road Runner: ADOT says complaints about trashy highways increasing

Despite the pandemic’s limitations, crews cleaned up more litter on state highways and roads in 2020 than in 2019, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

In 2019, ADOT’s maintenance crews, community volunteers, and state prison inmate crews collected a combined 97 tons of litter along the state highways and roads. The year included a record number of volunteer groups with more than 1,100.

By 2020’s end, restrictions were in place, including in state prisons, but crews and volunteers collected 10 tons more of trash than in 2019, ADOT said.

“Even though we’re getting more complaints, our people are working pretty hard,” said Douglas Nick, ADOT’s assistant communications director for customer outreach.

Star reader Beverly Weissenborn said the trash along roadways has gotten worse and it makes her angry.

“Take a drive on I-10 from downtown to Houghton or south on I-19 to Green Valley and you will be disgusted, embarrassed and flipping mad,” she wrote about the litter in an email to the Star. “And its dangerous. I was nearly hit by a car bumper on the side of the road that was blowing in the wind.”

ADOT last week invited reporters to see cleanup efforts along I-10 near Prince Road.