Road Runner: ADOT seeks advice on broadband initiative for safer travel in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Transportation is in the early process of exploring partnerships that would lead to broadband conduit being installed along three interstate routes.

The department is following an initiative from Gov. Doug Ducey who announced in January that $50 million in funding would help achieve 500 miles of broadband lines and fiber optic cabling along highway segments in rural areas of Arizona.

Ducey said these “Smart Highway Corridors” will “improve highway safety while providing future high-speed internet capacity for smart infrastructure projects in Arizona’s rural and tribal areas.”

To start, the installation would affect Interstate 19 between Tucson and Nogales; Interstate 17 between Sunset Point and Flagstaff; and Interstate 40 between the Arizona-New Mexico and Arizona-California borders.

The plan is for the I-17 construction to start in January 2021 and be completed in February 2022. For I-19, construction is expected to start in April 2021 and be completed in December 2021. There are currently no plans for I-40, ADOT said.