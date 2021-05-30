Road Runner: Agencies team up to provide easier travel on Cortaro Rd, I-10 interchange

Motorists are already experiencing a different look and feel when using the interchange at Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road, officials say.

It’s why the Arizona Department of Transportation is asking motorists to pay extra attention when navigating the new changes initially.

ADOT and the Town of Marana coordinated on a project to make improvements to traffic flow in the area with improved pavement and lane configuration changes near the interstate.

It provides westbound motorists on Cortaro with two dedicated left-turn lanes and two lanes for through traffic from the previous one lane shared for both movements, ADOT said.

“The new configuration, along with traffic signal timing changes, will help drivers move through the intersection more efficiently whether they are turning left or continuing through the intersection,” the department said.

The annual daily traffic along Cortaro Road between Silverbell Road and the I-10 eastbound frontage road averaged more than 26,200 vehicles from 2018 to 2020, according to the Pima Association of Governments.

The coordination with Marana officials allowed for the paving and striping changes to occur simultaneously on the portion of the road each of the agencies are responsible for.