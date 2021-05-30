Road Runner: Agencies team up to provide easier travel on Cortaro Rd, I-10 interchange

Motorists are already experiencing a different look and feel when using the interchange at Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road, officials say.
It’s why the Arizona Department of Transportation is asking motorists to pay extra attention when navigating the new changes initially.
ADOT and the Town of Marana coordinated on a project to make improvements to traffic flow in the area with improved pavement and lane configuration changes near the interstate.
It provides westbound motorists on Cortaro with two dedicated left-turn lanes and two lanes for through traffic from the previous one lane shared for both movements, ADOT said.
“The new configuration, along with traffic signal timing changes, will help drivers move through the intersection more efficiently whether they are turning left or continuing through the intersection,” the department said.
The annual daily traffic along Cortaro Road between Silverbell Road and the I-10 eastbound frontage road averaged more than 26,200 vehicles from 2018 to 2020, according to the Pima Association of Governments.
The coordination with Marana officials allowed for the paving and striping changes to occur simultaneously on the portion of the road each of the agencies are responsible for.
ADOT paved the right-of-way under the interstate while Marana crews completed the pavement preservation work on Cortaro Farms Road east of I-10 and on Cortaro west of the freeway.
Both crews then changed the lane striping on Cortaro as ADOT also worked on changing appropriate signs and adjusted traffic signals.
Drivers should keep an eye out for the new lane striping, signs and a change in traffic signal timing, ADOT said.
Down the Road: No highway closures during extended weekendADOT is not scheduling any full construction or maintenance closures along state highways through Monday night, May 31, to limit impacts on holiday weekend travel.
While no full construction closures are scheduled over the three-day weekend, drivers should prepare to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through existing work zones, the department said.
Drivers should allow extra time, especially during peak travel periods, and be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents such as wildfires.
Houghton Road interchange delaysMotorists using the interchange at I-10 and Houghton Road should expect overnight delays to continue until Tuesday, June 1, due to bridge deck work.
Crews will reroute one direction of I-10 over the entrance and exit ramps between 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. each day.
Houghton will remain open, but delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected as law enforcement direct traffic through the intersections.
Pima County road adjustmentTraffic control has been modified at the Bopp Road/Sarasota Boulevard at Kinney Road improvement project.
A two-way stop is in place at the Bopp Road/Sarasota Boulevard and Kinney Road intersection until the new traffic signal is powered on at the intersection, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15.
Message boards and advance warning signs were installed to notify traffic of the changes and until permanent signs are installed for the new alignment. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph throughout the project. Temporary striping is scheduled for mid-June.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1