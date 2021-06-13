Road Runner: Aluminum shortage causes Arizona license plate backlog

However, standard plates are set to arrive from the ADOT fulfillment center beginning Monday, June 14, the department said.

This has not stopped ADOT from issuing license plate numbers for Arizonans.

Those with temporary plates — such as one from an auto dealer — should not worry about the correct information not being displayed.

“If the dealer still sends that information as they should and the correct information is received by MVD in the (45-day) time period, the information is updated in the system. So, if your plate hasn’t arrived at your home, but it’s been processed at MVD, it will still show up in the system as being current and valid,” Pacey said.

Pacey added it’s similar to waiting for a registration sticker to show up in the mail.

ADOT has also made sure to reach out to state law enforcement agencies, auto dealers, fleet services, commercial trucking groups and third-party offices that complete MVD services to inform them of the situation, the department said.

When the new plates are received, they will also have a new font, something the department said it has been contemplating for some time but would have interrupted production.