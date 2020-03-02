Road Runner: Amphitheater Public Schools wins 'green' award for its use of propane-fueled buses

The Department of Energy said in a 2014 study that propane buses can save nearly 50% on cost per mile for fuel and maintenance compared with diesel buses.

“We’ll buy a propane bus when it makes the most sense for what we’re trying to replace and so our costs runs about 5% to 10% more than what a standard diesel bus would cost us, but we recoup that very quickly in our fuel savings,” said Burns.

Burns added that the switch has cut costs for fueling a fleet that logs 7,700 miles a day.

So far, the district has found that maintenance costs for propane buses are about even with diesel buses, but more data will be collected over the buses’ 15- to 20-year lifespans, said Burns.

The purchase of the vehicles also provided another need: refueling infrastructure, which was purchased mostly with a federal grant.

But there’s a catch. He said the propane vehicles have a shorter range than their diesel counterparts.

“We still will be using our diesel buses for those very long trips that athletic teams at times use,” Burns said. “But for the local routes that stay in town, especially for our special-needs students, those smaller buses, we’ll continue to buy propane buses as our need to replenish our fleet continues.”