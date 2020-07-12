Road Runner: Arizona Department of Transporation now able to generate more specialty license plates for vehicles

The days of only finding Arizona license plates with sequential numbers and letters are over, the Arizona Department of Transportation says.

ADOT’s new computer system installed in late April now gives the department the ability to produce randomly sequenced plates for vehicles. It’s a move allowing for a “virtually unlimited supply” of letters and numbers that can fit on plates, including standard and a growing list of specialty plates, the department said.

“So with the switchover, it gave us a lot more flexibility in terms of how the numbers are arranged for license plates, which for the consumer the most notable thing would be we were able to do a lot more specialty plates,” said Douglas Nick, ADOT’s assistant communications director for customer outreach.

The previous system used for more than 35 years had limitations, especially when issuing smaller plates to be fastened onto motorcycles. “The old system was basically maxed out in terms of how many keys we had available,” Nick said.

Specialty plates have seen a consistent revenue jump in the last five years, from $8.7 million in fiscal year 2015 to $11.2 million in fiscal year 2019.