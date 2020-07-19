Road Runner: Arizona maintains downward trend in traffic fatalities

The number of crashes in the state rose by 1.6% in 2019, an increase of 2,038 incidents, according to the report. There were 129,750 total crashes recorded in 2018. The crash data accounts for all Arizona roadways, including city streets, county roads, reservation roads and state highways.

“In 2008 there were 4.4 million licensed drivers and it looks like there were about 121,000 crashes. In 2019, there were 5.4 million licensed drivers and 130,000 crashes. So we added a million drivers and 10,000 crashes,” Pacey said. “That’s a positive, but it’s still not something to, you know, stand up and cheer about because it’s still 130,000 crashes.”

Pacey said the numbers show better decisions are being made, but more drivers need to make the decision to protect themselves and other Arizonans.

“People just have to realize that we’re all out there sharing the road together. It’s our friends, our families, our co-workers, our schoolmates. We’re all on the road together,” he said.

“Crashes do affect people, and we all live in the same community. We all drive the same roads. So, we all have to make better decisions behind the wheel.”

