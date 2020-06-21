Road Runner: Arizona turn on dust detection system on I-10 between Tucson and Phoenix

There will be a speed feedback sign to inform drivers of their actual speeds.

Drivers will likely spot the weather radar system on a 20-foot tower at I-10 and Arizona 87. This provides 40 miles of coverage to help the National Weather Service keep track of what’s happening in the area.

Behind the scenes, 13 sensors mounted on posts along I-10 use light beams to determine the density of dust particles in the air. The system activates the message boards and the variable speed limit signs once visibility drops to certain levels, ADOT said.

ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center in Phoenix is the central monitoring location using closed-circuit cameras to identify conditions along the roadway and potentially more storms in the distance.

With the cameras, ADOT staff can also monitor the conditions related to the speed and flow of traffic .

This will help as state officials anticipate more motorists using the freeway between Phoenix and Tucson in the future.