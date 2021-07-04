Road Runner: Arizonans show signs of normalcy in interest in driver’s licenses, permits

ADOT offers practice tests and manual for applicants to test their knowledge with by visiting tucne.ws/1hzt.

“The best way to stay safe, obviously, is to practice your driving and to know the rules of the road before you show up for the test. Everything you need to know on the test is there; you just have to go practice,” Pacey said.

ADOT is still encouraging Arizonans to practice the current best safety habits during the pandemic.

“If someone wants to go take a road test, it’s the same if they go into an office. It’s the same in a vehicle: If they’ve been vaccinated, they don’t have to wear a mask. But if they haven’t, we asked that they do and it’s the same thing for the MVD examiners,” Pacey said.

The vehicles used for the road test must be in working order, including operational brakes, speedometer, turn signals, seat belts, doors, windows, mirrors, horn and an unobstructed windshield, ADOT said.

The applicant must also show proof of insurance and valid vehicle registration.