Road Runner: As summer temps hit Arizona, motorists warned of wildfire risks

Fresh off Tucson’s first 100-degree temperature day last Thursday, Arizonan motorists are being reminded to continue safe habits to prevent wildfires.
While Arizona Department of Transportation employees cut the grass on the side of right-of-ways, remove dry sticks, and spray fire retardant liquid along access roads, the onus is also on motorists to use safe habits, the department said.
“Preventing wildfires is actually a simple task,” ADOT said. “Please take a few minutes before your trip to make sure tow chains are secure, tires are properly inflated and brakes are in good condition.”
It's all a part of several preventative best practices:
• Prevent dragging chains while something is being towed can cause sparks; Check and fasten the chains before starting your trip.
• Make sure nothing is hanging under your vehicle or dragging on the pavement.
• Check tire pressure before traveling. If a tire is with less air pressure, the tire can cause sparks.
• Do not park where there is tall grass since the heat from the bottom of the vehicle can cause a fire.
• Make sure brakes are not severely worn as metal on metal contact can cause sparks.
Even catalytic converters, ADOT said, “can ignite fuels they come in contact with, and if they fail can propel white-hot pieces of metal over the terrain.”
ADOT said one of the most notable vehicle-caused wildfires came in 2018.
In June, a trailer dragging metal sparked several fires along 24 miles of Arizona 377 between Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook. The fires grew into a 5,000-acre wildfire, which shut down the highway for four days and prompted evacuations, the department said.
Drivers should expect to be see these alerts with ADOT's message boards along the state highways.
Those with off-highway vehicles are not immune from possible starting a fire as the vehicles emit exhaust sparks. The Motor Vehicle Division requires that the vehicles must be equipped with a spark arrestor.
Officials' worries are not limited to vehicles being in working order but also those operating them.
“Wildfires impact recreation areas and may destroy homes and cabins, and threaten lives,” officials at Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention said. “Chainsaws, dragging trailer safety chains, carelessly tossed cigarettes, fireworks, abandoned campfires, debris burning around homes and property, and discharge of firearms are all known causes of wildfire.”
Down the Road
Ramp closures along I-19
Motorists using Interstate 19 near Tubac should expect alternating lane closures for paving work beginning Monday.
These alternating closures will occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.:
• The southbound on and off-ramps and crossroad at Chavez Siding Road will be closed Monday. Motorists are encouraged to use the Tubac Road ramps as detours.
• The northbound on and off-ramps at Tubac Road will be closed Wednesday. Motorists are encouraged to use the Chavez Siding Road ramps as detours.
• The southbound I-19 on and off-ramps at Agua Linda Road will be closed Thursday. Motorists are encouraged to use the Chavez Siding Road ramps as detours.
• The north and southbound on and off-ramps and crossroad at Chavez Siding Road will be closed Friday. Motorists are encouraged to use the Tubac Road ramps as detours.
Pima County road work
Crews will conduct the final paving on West Bopp Road between South Sarasota Boulevard and South Kinney Road this week.
From Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., crews will pave Kinney Road and install temporary striping.
Motorists should expect lengthy delays and use alternate routes. Law enforcement will direct motorists through the work area.
The project reconstructed Bopp Road to realign with Kinney at Sarasota Boulevard.
