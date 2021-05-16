Road Runner: As summer temps hit Arizona, motorists warned of wildfire risks

Fresh off Tucson’s first 100-degree temperature day last Thursday, Arizonan motorists are being reminded to continue safe habits to prevent wildfires.

While Arizona Department of Transportation employees cut the grass on the side of right-of-ways, remove dry sticks, and spray fire retardant liquid along access roads, the onus is also on motorists to use safe habits, the department said.

“Preventing wildfires is actually a simple task,” ADOT said. “Please take a few minutes before your trip to make sure tow chains are secure, tires are properly inflated and brakes are in good condition.”

It's all a part of several preventative best practices:

• Prevent dragging chains while something is being towed can cause sparks; Check and fasten the chains before starting your trip.

• Make sure nothing is hanging under your vehicle or dragging on the pavement.

• Check tire pressure before traveling. If a tire is with less air pressure, the tire can cause sparks.

• Do not park where there is tall grass since the heat from the bottom of the vehicle can cause a fire.