UA's free vehicle services

UA also offers free transportation opportunities. SafeRide requires a CatCard and is available in the evenings, excluding Saturdays. A student driver can pick you up on or off campus and take you anywhere in a certain designated area.

CatTran is campus shuttle service with established routes. It operates Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Night Cat shuttle runs from 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.