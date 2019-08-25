While information overloaded comes with the start of every new semester, potentially lifesaving traffic-safety tips are important to stay safe on and off the University of Arizona campus.
Whether getting around by walking, in a wheelchair, on a bike or driving, community advocates and campus officials said these tips will help you safely get around to experience what Tucson has to offer.
Keep the rubber side down
While traveling by bike, you’ll quickly learn the UA area is popular place for cyclists.
The campus is set up with designated bike lanes.
Eventually, however, there will be stressful situations when you’re near cars whizzing by.
As a cyclist, the first thing to think about is route selection, said Kylie Walzak, program manager for the Living Streets Alliance, a Tucson organization that advocates for safe roadways.
“I didn’t know there was something called stress that you feel on the roads when you’re biking too close to cars, until people pointed out to me that you don’t have to do that,” Walzak said.
She suggested the use of a bike boulevard, which she calls a low-stress bicycle route that allows riders to travel parallel to the busy streets.
An example is the 7-mile route on East Third Street, which leads into the UA campus. It provides safe travel in residential areas and High Intensity Activated Crosswalks for busy streets.
Walzak said bike riders need to be predictable. That means following the rules of the road, such as obeying stop signs and staying in the designated bike lane.
“The important thing to remember is behave predictably so that motorists don’t have to respond or react to something that you’re doing,” Walzak said.
Walzak said cyclists crossing streets should “never assume that motorists can see you. Don’t assume drivers are looking for you, can see you, or know what to do if they come up upon you. Just wait until you’re absolutely safe to go.”
Also, riders should have the proper equipment, like a white headlight visible at 500 feet and a red rear reflector or light when traveling at night.
It’s also important to secure a bicycle, said Jesus Aguilar, a UA police officer.
U-Locks are more difficult to break, he said.
“We always recommend that if people are going to ride bikes to campus that they lock up their bikes and use an approved, established bike rack,” said Aguilar. “Most of our buildings and major corridors have them already out there.
Cyclists also should be careful around the Sun Link streetcars. Be extra cautious riding parallel to the streetcar tracks. There have been plenty of serious bike crashes over the years.
Want to ride but don’t have a bike? The UA’s Parking and Transportation Services offers a free bike-share program to anyone with a CatCard.
They bicycles are available every day until 4 p.m. and are located in the campus parking garages.
A bike lock will be provided, too.
A step in the right direction
Students who find their way around classes, eateries and other places of interest by walking or by wheelchair should also be thinking about being safe.
“We always tell them to use crosswalks and or marked pedestrian walkways to avoid walking in the streets and to not walk through the bike lanes so it’s safer for bikes to get through,” Aguilar said.
Students out at night are advised to take additional precautions, such as traveling in groups and staying in well-lit, established routes.
Aguilar recommends letting someone know your plans, because “somebody has an idea of where they’re supposed to be and when they’re supposed to be back.”
If needed, the UA has blue light emergency phones available around campus.
“I believe at last count there’s over 240 around campus,” Aguilar said.
The LiveSafe mobile app is also good for pedestrians to use, Aguilar said. It has a text feature to contact dispatchers if you’re unable to make a phone call. It also allows the user to designate a friend or family member to be able track their whereabouts through GPS, according to Aguilar.
On the road again
Avoiding distractions, mostly from mobile devices, is a main factor in driving safely. If police catch you texting while driving, you’ll get a warning.
In January 2021, a statewide ban on using a mobile device while behind the wheel goes into effect. Violations result in fines.
Rolling the windows up and locking the doors are a given whenever you park. An extra step is locking valuables in the trunk, where they are hidden from view. Otherwise, “somebody walking by sees that as a crime of opportunity and it makes it more likely they target that vehicle,” said Aguilar.
Using a ride-sharing service Uber or Lyft requires a safety check, too.
“If a student or anyone uses one of those services, always try to verify the driver and the vehicle before they enter,” Aguilar said. “Ask the driver, ‘Hey, what’s your name or who are you here for?’ Don’t ask, ‘Are you here for so and so?’ This is a good way to verify the person is the correct one picking you up.”
UA is no-go zone for E-Scooters
Starting next month, electric scooters from Razor and Bird are expected to make their debut around Tucson. However, riding them on campus is a no-no, according to the UA administration.
Electric scooters have been banned since October 2018.
Down the Road
Overnight lane closures continue along I-10 east of Tucson: Motorists using Interstate 10 near Arizona 83 in the Vail area should plan for extra travel time due to bridge work.
The interstate will be reduced to one lane in both directions from 8 p.m to 6 a.m. for the next two weeks. A 45 mph speed limit will also be in place.
Crews are replacing two bridge decks at the Arizona 83 and Colossal Cave and Wentworth Road interchanges. It’s part of an ongoing project to be completed in fall 2020.
Motorists should use caution and watch for personnel in the area.