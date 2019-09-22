Lend your opinion to transportation officials

Before any work takes place, officials want to hear from Tucsonans about particular improvements. These are the four events to accomplish that:

Sept. 24 Tuesday, September 24 – 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Community Input Session at Robison Elementary School, Library, 2745 E. Eighteenth St.

Saturday, October 5 – 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Pop-Up Café and Free Bike Repair at Himmel Park, Near Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave.

Saturday, October 19 – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Ice Cream, Bike-In Movie, and Free Bike Repair at Swanway Park, 4800 E. First St.