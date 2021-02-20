Road Runner: Community supportive of campaign to name Tucson overpass for late trooper

“We're so grateful for the outpour of support that we've gotten so far. The comments that people are putting on there, from people who knew him, people who know of him, and even if they hadn't heard of him are supporting us,” Cruz-Long said. “They feel like this is the right thing to do and respect him as a police officer and respect the sacrifice that he made, it’s been tremendous.”

But for now, the process to get the request reviewed has hit an obstacle.

“There was nobody willing to come up with a process to review my request,” Sayre said.

The official review board within the State Board of Geographic and Historic Names, was not refunded before the previous state legislative session ended. The board now awaits reinstatement with the potential passage of House Bill 2058.

There’s hope the board will be back to reviewing requests and possibly approve the request in Cruz’s honor by the time the interchange’s completion in late 2021.

If approved, the change would reflect more of the strong family man Cruz’s family knew and less of the "nightmare" they’re reminded of when passing the area," said Cruz-Long.