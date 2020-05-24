Road Runner: County transportation officials eye extra funds for road repairs in next budget

Motorists can also expect county crews to work on capital projects later in the fiscal year, including plans for North Kolb Road from East Sunrise Drive to Sabino Canyon Road.

"As we look into the future, we're looking at (the budget) as not only just pavement repairs or capacity improvements, but using any new and upcoming technology to help us move traffic," Olivares said.

"By making modifications on a signal, establishing and creating an app that will guide people and let them know when its congested, and by being able to encourage and direct traffic in different ways to make use of all of our existing roads to their full capacity."

Down the Road

Clear highways for Memorial Day weekend

There will be no construction or maintenance closures along Arizona highways during the Memorial Day weekend.

This schedule is in effect through Monday night to limit impacts to weekend travel.

"While no full construction closures are scheduled, drivers should prepare to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through existing work zones," ADOT says.