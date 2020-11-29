Road Runner: Crews making headway with major Tucson road projects

Major construction projects are inching closer to offering Tucsonans smoother — and quicker — rides around town.

Readers curious about several major road projects across the city email Road Runner each week looking for information on a variety of projects. Here are updates on projects most often asked about:

Houghton Road

The $24.4 million project to improve safety and traffic flow on the east-side interchange at Houghton Road and Interstate 10 is moving according to plan, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Crews are creating a “diverging diamond” interchange on Houghton Road that will take motorists temporarily to the left side of Houghton while crossing the freeway. This allows for left turns onto entrance ramps without waiting at an additional traffic signal, ADOT said. It will prevent drivers from turning left and crossing traffic while entering the on-ramp.

Last week, two ramps on the east side of the interchange reopened, providing motorists with full access to and from the interstate.

So far, crews have completed new ramps, along with new bridge piers for the future Houghton Road bridge.