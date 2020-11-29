Road Runner: Crews making headway with major Tucson road projects

Major construction projects are inching closer to offering Tucsonans smoother — and quicker — rides around town.
Readers curious about several major road projects across the city email Road Runner each week looking for information on a variety of projects. Here are updates on projects most often asked about:
Houghton Road
The $24.4 million project to improve safety and traffic flow on the east-side interchange at Houghton Road and Interstate 10 is moving according to plan, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Crews are creating a “diverging diamond” interchange on Houghton Road that will take motorists temporarily to the left side of Houghton while crossing the freeway. This allows for left turns onto entrance ramps without waiting at an additional traffic signal, ADOT said. It will prevent drivers from turning left and crossing traffic while entering the on-ramp.
Last week, two ramps on the east side of the interchange reopened, providing motorists with full access to and from the interstate.
So far, crews have completed new ramps, along with new bridge piers for the future Houghton Road bridge.
After its completion in late 2021, the site will feature six lanes of traffic — up from two lanes — as well as improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Meanwhile, a couple of miles north of the interchange is the long-term improvements to the 13-mile Houghton Road corridor.
Construction is taking place between Mary Ann Cleveland Way and Valencia Road to create a new six-lane divided desert roadway.
Improvements also include dedicated turn lanes, new bus bays, a new traffic signal at the Rita Road intersection and an asphalt multi-use path.
For now, the 2-mile construction area brings minor delays because the speed limit is lowered to 25 mph.
The project should be completed by late 2021.
Ruthrauff, I-10 interchangeThe I-10, Ruthrauff interchange reconstruction project is nearing the halfway point, ADOT said.
The project, scheduled for completion in late 2021, remains on track to add a lane in each direction to I-10 and a bridge to carry Ruthrauff motorists over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
Motorists are already using a mile-long segment of the new eastbound lanes of I-10.
ADOT will maintain three lanes of travel in each direction until the project is completed.
When the project is finished, I-10 will have four lanes in each direction and Ruthrauff/El Camino del Cerro will have two lanes in each direction. Also, reconstructed frontage roads will connect to the elevated interchange, ADOT said.
Broadway work
By September 2021, Tucsonans driving along Broadway near downtown will be using six travel lanes. There also will be buffered bike lanes, multiple pedestrian crossings and bus pullouts to move smoothly through the area.
But on Monday, Nov. 30, Tucson Boulevard, north of Broadway, will be closed as crews install a new underground storm drain across the road. The closure will be in place until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. That’s when Tucson Boulevard will partially reopen to southbound travel through the intersection.
Northbound travel on Tucson Boulevard will be prohibited, and motorists will be allowed only to turn east or west on Broadway. The partial closure is scheduled to last until Wednesday, Dec. 16.
If motorists choose to use Broadway, the speed limit in construction zones remains 25 mph.
Oracle Road
A two-year project to improve 10 miles of North Oracle Road near the Tucson Mall will begin in early 2021.
The project will not begin until after the holidays to avoid disrupting motorists during an especially busy time there, ADOT said.
ADOT will repave Oracle from I-10 to the Miracle Mile segment, then turn north on Oracle to River Road.
Between River Road and Calle Concordia, work will include paving, improving and adding sidewalks, lighting and drainage improvements.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.