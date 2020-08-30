Road Runner: Crews set off on years-long journey to complete Downtown Links project

Construction of the elements has been broken down into 10 segments with tentative completion dates.

Between now and August 2021, crews will complete segment two, extending Broadway to Sixth Avenue as well as a portion of a multi-use path; segment three includes creating a new parkway alignment from Sixth to Stone avenues completed in phases; segment five, the reconstruction of Church Avenue from Sixth Street to Stone; and segment nine provides improvements to the Stone Avenue intersection.

Between February 2021 to March 2022, crews will complete segment one south of Broadway, crews will modify Aviation Highway to better align with Maclovio Barraza Parkway or Sixth Avenue; segment four is the reconstruction of Stone with the new Sixth Street alignment; segment six includes the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street as well as the Sixth Avenue overpass; segment seven will bring the new Sixth Street alignment east of the Union Pacific Railroad.