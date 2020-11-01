Road Runner: Door-to-door transit services launch for Tucsonans Nov. 8

The launch of a new door-to-door transit service next week will soon bring a more flexible and convenient option to riders, Tucson transit officials say.

The pilot service called “Sun on Demand” will provide services to riders within two zones to start, picking up passengers within those zones and dropping them off at the curb of the address indicated when reserving a trip or connecting them to a Sun Tran bus stop. It is set to begin on Nov. 8.

Riders will be provided 30-foot, Americans with Disabilities Act accessible vehicles instead of buses to allow for better mobility within residential streets, officials said. However, no bike racks will be available.

Riders traveling outside the zones can also be dropped off at a Sun Tran bus stop, in the zone, or connected to the Sun Link Streetcar.

“With this new service, we hope to create a more flexible and convenient way for people to access important destinations like school, work or shopping,” Steve Spade, Sun Tran’s general manager said in a statement. “We are excited to introduce a new on-demand solution that is responsive to riders’ needs.”