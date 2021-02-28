 Skip to main content
Road Runner: Driver license renewals can now be done online in Arizona
A new service will save Arizonans from having to visit a Motor Vehicle Division office to renew their driver’s license following expiration of the deferral period Sunday.

Arizonans can can now renew standard and commercial driver licenses online on their AZMVDNow.gov account, taking advantage of the contact-less option as Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order pushing back the expiration date for standard licenses to Feb. 28 ends.

However, a customer will need to go to an MVD office or licensed third-party affiliate if their photo was taken more than 12 years before renewal, but ADOT said most customers can renew their license without a visit.

The customer must also have the same address listed, a primary document already on file showing the customer’s presence in the U.S. is authorized under federal law, and the current license must be in good standing to proceed.

Customers can check their eligibility for online renewal by logging into their AZMVDNow.gov account.

The account is free and already linked to the customer’s driver and vehicle information, but it must be activated.

After signing in, customers should select the “Renew Now” link by first clicking the “My Credential” tab and follow the instructions.

Once finished, the customer’s individual’s official driver record will be updated with the new expiration date in the MVD system when the application and payment are submitted electronically, ADOT said.

ADOT said the processing and delivery of the new license by mail could take about 15 days.

The newest feature is one of over two thirds of services that can be completed online with the MVD’s new system launched in Spring 2020.

Since the site’s launch, more than 1.5 million Arizonans have activated their accounts to take care of items such as registration renewals, updating insurance information, obtaining general use permits and duplicate tabs.

Down the Road

Join virtual Tucson transportation event

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility is hosting the first “Tucson Transportation Talks” event exploring efforts to build a balanced transportation network.

The event will be held Wednesday and Thursday, March 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees can register at bit.ly/TTT_tucson

Catalina Highway road repairs

Crews will repave Catalina Highway from the west side of the intersection at Houghton Road to Milepost 0 at Mount Lemmon Short Road beginning Monday.

The work will last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and should be completed by Friday, March 5.

Drivers should expect minor delays as lane restrictions and speed limits are reduced in the area.

Road repairs along Swan Road

Road work along Swan Road between Sunrise and Skyline drives will continue through Monday evening.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., crews have been repaving and striping the road.

Motorists should expect lane restriction and reduced speeds in the area.

Shoulder repair along Palo Verde Road

Motorists should expect reduced speeds and brief closures as crews complete a shoulder repair on South Palo Verde Road on Monday, March 1.

From 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. crews will complete work on the road between East Benson Highway and East Drexel Road.

Drivers should slow down and use caution when approaching the area.

