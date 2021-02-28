Road Runner: Driver license renewals can now be done online in Arizona

A new service will save Arizonans from having to visit a Motor Vehicle Division office to renew their driver’s license following expiration of the deferral period Sunday.

Arizonans can can now renew standard and commercial driver licenses online on their AZMVDNow.gov account, taking advantage of the contact-less option as Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order pushing back the expiration date for standard licenses to Feb. 28 ends.

However, a customer will need to go to an MVD office or licensed third-party affiliate if their photo was taken more than 12 years before renewal, but ADOT said most customers can renew their license without a visit.

The customer must also have the same address listed, a primary document already on file showing the customer’s presence in the U.S. is authorized under federal law, and the current license must be in good standing to proceed.

Customers can check their eligibility for online renewal by logging into their AZMVDNow.gov account.

The account is free and already linked to the customer’s driver and vehicle information, but it must be activated.