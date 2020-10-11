Road Runner: Free bike-share rides this month promote staying active during pandemic

Tucson officials are using free bike-share rides this month to encourage healthy activities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility as well as Shift Transit, which operates Tugo Bike Share, are promoting “Free Ride Thursdays.” Riders can get “unlimited 30-minute, station-to-station trips for 24 consecutive hours,” officials said in a news release.
Operators have recorded more than 22,600 trips and have sold nearly 3,000 passes in the past year. Currently, there are 41 bike-sharing stations in the city.
So far in 2020, riders have contributed to 46,000 miles biked with Tugo, offsetting about 41,800 pounds of CO2 emissions, officials said.
Staff are regularly disinfecting the bikes “as they visit them on a consistent and ongoing basis,” officials said. Riders are also encouraged to bring wipes to use before and after use.
Among the 41 bike-sharing stations in Tucson, several are in the downtown area.
Riders should be on the lookout for ongoing road construction during the Downtown Links project.
Crews are working on the 30-month project to connect Tucsonans along a 1.3-mile-long corridor with a new four-lane road connecting Sixth Street to Broadway.
The department of transportation and mobility says motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians should anticipate intermittent lane restrictions beginning Monday, Oct. 12.
The intersection of Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Only local traffic will be permitted between Sixth and Seventh streets.
Vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian access to all businesses on Sixth Avenue between Sixth and Seventh Street will be maintained, officials said.
Pedestrians and bicyclist access through the Sixth Avenue underpass will be provided along the east side of the roadway and underpass only.
Additionally, parking will not be permitted along the south side of Seventh Street, between Sixth Avenue and Arizona Avenue while the sewer bypass system is in place. This restriction is expected to last until Dec. 31.
