Road Runner: Free bike-share rides this month promote staying active during pandemic

Tucson officials are using free bike-share rides this month to encourage healthy activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility as well as Shift Transit, which operates Tugo Bike Share, are promoting “Free Ride Thursdays.” Riders can get “unlimited 30-minute, station-to-station trips for 24 consecutive hours,” officials said in a news release.

Operators have recorded more than 22,600 trips and have sold nearly 3,000 passes in the past year. Currently, there are 41 bike-sharing stations in the city.

So far in 2020, riders have contributed to 46,000 miles biked with Tugo, offsetting about 41,800 pounds of CO2 emissions, officials said.

Staff are regularly disinfecting the bikes “as they visit them on a consistent and ongoing basis,” officials said. Riders are also encouraged to bring wipes to use before and after use.

Among the 41 bike-sharing stations in Tucson, several are in the downtown area.

Riders should be on the lookout for ongoing road construction during the Downtown Links project.