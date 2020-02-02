Road Runner: Grant lets Tucson police target bad driving at crash-prone intersections

Some 800 Tucson drivers have already been stopped under a grant-funded effort to target bad drivers at several intersections with a high crash rate, officials say.

Since November 2019, TPD has used money from a $70,000 grant for officers to focus on dangerous driving behavior at eight intersections, officials say.

Among infractions being targeted: speeding, following too closely, failure to yield, running red lights and blowing past stop signs. Officers also look out for aggressive drivers, those using electronic devices while driving and those who appear impaired.

TPD has been doing a “fantastic job” with the grant funding, says Alberto Gutier, director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

“Just look at distracted driving, Tucson each year has about 4,000 citations for distracted driving, people using cellphones,” Gutier said.

“My philosophy on grants is grants for performance,” Gutier said. “You perform, you get grants. I’m not talking quotas, we want data on what they do, and we also want fiscal data. How you spend your money on a quarterly basis at the right time, so we can do a financial report back to the feds.”