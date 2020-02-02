Road Runner: Grant lets Tucson police target bad driving at crash-prone intersections

Some 800 Tucson drivers have already been stopped under a grant-funded effort to target bad drivers at several intersections with a high crash rate, officials say.
Since November 2019, TPD has used money from a $70,000 grant for officers to focus on dangerous driving behavior at eight intersections, officials say.
Among infractions being targeted: speeding, following too closely, failure to yield, running red lights and blowing past stop signs. Officers also look out for aggressive drivers, those using electronic devices while driving and those who appear impaired.
TPD has been doing a “fantastic job” with the grant funding, says Alberto Gutier, director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
“Just look at distracted driving, Tucson each year has about 4,000 citations for distracted driving, people using cellphones,” Gutier said.
“My philosophy on grants is grants for performance,” Gutier said. “You perform, you get grants. I’m not talking quotas, we want data on what they do, and we also want fiscal data. How you spend your money on a quarterly basis at the right time, so we can do a financial report back to the feds.”
Tucson police will continue deployments to enforce traffic laws until the end of September 2020 at each of the eight intersections which have a history of serious wrecks. They are:
Midtown
- East Golf Links and South Wilmot roads
The intersection records nearly 40,500 vehicles a day, according to Pima Association of Governments transportation management system in September 2017.
During its peak hour, beginning about 4:45 p.m., nearly 6,000 vehicles passed through the intersection, PAG recorded in a one-day study. Some 90,000 vehicles could travel the 2 miles of Golf Links Road, between Swan and Wilmot roads, based on PAG’s traffic volume study.
- East Golf Links and South Swan roads
The most recent statistics from October 2018, show that 52,310 vehicles used the intersection during one day in October, according to PAG’s traffic system.
City officials are continuing to look at improving the Golf Links corridor, between Wilmot and Barraza-Aviation Parkway.
- South Alvernon Way and East 22nd Street
More than 21,000 motorists use the intersection each day, according to 2018 statistics.
It’s also an area 302 pedestrians used, a one-day PAG study showed.
North side
- North Oracle and West Wetmore roads
At its peak hour, beginning at 4:30 p.m., some 4,900 vehicles use the intersection located near Tucson Mall. The intersection sees many bicyclists and pedestrians — 258 of them in a day, a 2018 report showed.
- East Fort Lowell Road and North First Avenue
Almost 31,000 motorists used the intersection during a one-day study of the intersection. Also 724 pedestrians used the intersection from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to PAG’s map.
South side
• South Nogales Highway and East Valencia Road
Some 17,553 motorists were counted using the intersection in a day, statistics in 2016 show.
• East Irvington Road and South Campbell Avenue
More than 30,000 motorists used the intersection, according to a one-day study on Sept. 11, 2018.
East side
- East Grant and East Tanque Verde Roads
A most recent two-hour traffic volume study on Oct. 1, 2019 shows that the intersections saw more than 12,500 vehicles from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
During the peak traffic hour, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., 6,500 vehicles used the intersection, PAG found.
The heightened enforcement effort will occur on various days and various hours on a regular basis as they remain “committed to traffic safety for 2020.”
Down the Road
City of Tucson to unveil plans for enhancing mobility: The City of Tucson is launching “Move Tucson,” a plan to create a mobility blueprint for the all modes of transportation over the next 20 years.
Visitors can learn about the planning process, hear from the project team and find out how to get involved.
The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5. at Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Refreshments will be available at 5:30 p.m. followed by a presentation at 6:30 p.m.
Residents can also take a short survey about possible changes to the city regarding mobility. The survey can be found at http://tucne.ws/1e4z
