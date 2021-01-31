Road Runner: Here's how to avoid driver's license text scam

If you get a text asking you to update your driver’s license, don’t click.
It’s a scam.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says scammers’ are texting Arizonans asking them to click a link to update their driver’s license. People who do so are tricked in revealing personal information.
“Do not open this text or any web address associated with it. This is a scam and you should never click on unsolicited or suspicious links in texts or emails. The only ADOT website customers should conduct personal business on is
azmvdnow.gov or ServiceArizona.com,” ADOT’s warning said.
By visiting the official ADOT platforms, customers can complete more than two-thirds of MVD services such as registration renewals; ordering a duplicate license; electronic title transfers; updating insurance information; and getting a motor vehicle record.
The customer already has a secure, free account with their driver and vehicle information linked to it.
“ADOT does not offer MVD services through phone solicitations, nor does it endorse or advertise for online businesses claiming to provide MVD services,” the department said.
But scams around the motor vehicle business are all too common for the department and Arizonans.
A phony mass email scam in November 2019 demanded recipients pay a civil traffic violation from the “Department of Motor Vehicles” within 48 hours or face arrest.
And some fraudulent sites are visited by customers using simple Google searches online, especially with keywords such as MVD or DMV, according to ADOT.
“What might seem like a simple name difference can lead unsuspecting customers to unauthorized websites and scams when they’re simply searching for ways to do business online with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division,” the department said in another warning in September 2020.
That’s because many people may reflexively do a web search for the ‘Arizona DMV’ or something similar, and that can lead them to websites that aren’t affiliated with ADOT.”
However, identifying the hoax is easy — if customers know what to look for.
First, the agency’s official name in Arizona is the ADOT Motor Vehicle Division. Second, the MVD is not a law enforcement agency and has no authority to enforce traffic violations.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office, has offered several tips for consumers after being notified regularly of the scams.
- Check to see that the website has a “lock” icon in the browser before you enter any personal information on a website –whether it is a governmental agency or a private business. Clicking on the lock icon will confirm that you are on the website you think you are and will indicate that personal information you provide on the website is protected.
- Type website addresses into your internet browser rather than clicking on a link in an email. Be cautious of emails from governmental agencies.
- If you are not sure whether you are on the correct website of a government agency, call the agency on the phone to verify.
There are also legitimate third-party businesses authorized to conduct MVD services in-person. Find a list of these sites at azdot.gov/mvd.
“Consumers may get emails or other communications from the MVD regarding such things as vehicle registration renewals or updates about new services we provide, but we don’t enforce traffic violations or other criminal matters,” said Jennifer Bowser-Richards, ADOT’s MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager.
Those claims by scammers should be reported to law enforcement agency’s non-emergency line.
