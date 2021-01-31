Road Runner: Here's how to avoid driver's license text scam

But scams around the motor vehicle business are all too common for the department and Arizonans.

A phony mass email scam in November 2019 demanded recipients pay a civil traffic violation from the “Department of Motor Vehicles” within 48 hours or face arrest.

And some fraudulent sites are visited by customers using simple Google searches online, especially with keywords such as MVD or DMV, according to ADOT.

“What might seem like a simple name difference can lead unsuspecting customers to unauthorized websites and scams when they’re simply searching for ways to do business online with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division,” the department said in another warning in September 2020.

That’s because many people may reflexively do a web search for the ‘Arizona DMV’ or something similar, and that can lead them to websites that aren’t affiliated with ADOT.”

However, identifying the hoax is easy — if customers know what to look for.

First, the agency’s official name in Arizona is the ADOT Motor Vehicle Division. Second, the MVD is not a law enforcement agency and has no authority to enforce traffic violations.